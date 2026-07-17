Diamond Power Infrastructure secures contract worth Rs 185 cr from Adani Energy Solutions
The award covers the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, packing, dispatch and transportation on a Delivery-at-Place (DAP) basis of:
1,050 Km of AL59 Moose Conductor for the Tuticorin Project; and
3,770 Km of AL59 Zebra Conductor for the Pune-III Project.
The order is valued at Rs. 185.16 crore inclusive of packing, forwarding, freight and transit insurance, and exclusive of GST aggregating to approximately Rs. 218.49 crore including GST. The contract is on a variable-price basis linked to aluminium LME and USD/INR movements through an agreed price variation formula, and the realised value may therefore differ. Deliveries are scheduled between July 2026 and February 2027.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST