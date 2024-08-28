Business Standard
Goneril Investment & Trading Company consolidated net profit rises 76.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Goneril Investment & Trading Company consolidated net profit rises 76.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 96.28% to Rs 6.34 crore
Net profit of Goneril Investment & Trading Company rose 76.43% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.28% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.343.23 96 OPM %86.7584.21 -PBDT5.502.72 102 PBT5.502.72 102 NP4.642.63 76
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

