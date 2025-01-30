Nifty scales above 23,250; realty shares extent gains for 3rd day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 282.89 points or 0.37% to 76,815.85. The Nifty 50 index added 131.75 points or 0.57% to 23,294.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.16%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,632 shares rose and 880 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Larsen & Toubro (up 1.30%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.22%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1.12%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.30%), Shree Cement (up 2.70%), GAIL (India) (up 2.48%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.67%), PB Fintech (up 0.39%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.68%), Biocon (up 0.96%), CARE Ratings (up 0.05%), Coromandel International (up 2.66%), Dabur India (up 0.74%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.43%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.50%), Navin Fluorine International (up 1.64%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.68%), Voltamp Transformers (up 2%), and Waaree Energies (up 1.96%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.56% to 910.70. The index rallied 7.83% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Brigade Enterprises (up 3.31%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.93%), Godrej Properties (up 2.91%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.77%), DLF (up 2.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.32%), Sobha (up 2.17%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.81%) and Raymond (up 1.26%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bajaj Finance advanced 2.74% after the NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 16.69% to Rs 4,246.54 crore on 27.46% rise in total income to Rs 1,8058.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Voltas slipped 11.94%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.Total income rose by 18% YoY to Rs 3,164 crore during the quarter.
Aarti Drugs added 1.72% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 1% to Rs 37.1 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 36.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 8.2% YoY to Rs 557 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.
