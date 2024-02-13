Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 3.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.87% to Rs 2876.84 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 3.29% to Rs 107.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 111.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 2876.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2322.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2876.842322.44 24 OPM %12.416.77 -PBDT138.08-15.44 LP PBT43.06-116.50 LP NP107.38111.03 -3
