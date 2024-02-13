Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 3.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.87% to Rs 2876.84 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 3.29% to Rs 107.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 111.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.87% to Rs 2876.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2322.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2876.842322.4412.416.77138.08-15.4443.06-116.50107.38111.03