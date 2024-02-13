Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 24.51% to Rs 148.32 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 43.04% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 24.51% to Rs 148.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 196.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.148.32196.4718.6621.4728.6241.1219.9632.8314.0824.72