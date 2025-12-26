JK Cement declared preferred bidder for Kishanpura Limestone Block in Rajasthan

JK Cement announced that it has been declared the Preferred Bidder for the mining lease of the Kishanpura Limestone Block in Rajasthan.The announcement came after the company participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The limestone block, located in Tehsil Deh and Nagaur, District Nagaur, covers an area of 483 hectares and has a G3 level of exploration.
The company received the information on 23 December 2025, at around 7:30 PM and the official announcement was made on 24 December 2025, after market hours.
JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.
The company reported a 50.52% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.53 crore on a 9.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,019.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 27.6%, while revenue grew 17.9% in Q2 FY26.
The counter rose 0.40% to Rs 5,715.40 on the BSE.
