RBI to conduct USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of three years

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of three years. The auction will take place on January 13, 2026.RBI noted that Authorized Dealers Category I (AD Category-I) banks will be the eligible entities to participate in the auction.The swap is in the nature of a simple buy/sell foreign exchange swap from the Reserve Bank side. A bank shall sell US dollars to the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agree to buy the same amount of US dollars at the end of the swap period.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

