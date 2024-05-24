Disa India consolidated net profit rises 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 96.37 croreNet profit of Disa India rose 27.40% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.04% to Rs 42.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 328.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
