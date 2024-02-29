Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dish TV India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 17.05% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2068.75, down 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 329.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 858.39 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PE of the stock is 28.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dish TV India Ltd spurts 7.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

Benchmarks trade near flat line; media shares advance

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Nifty hovers below 22,150; media shares in demand

Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon