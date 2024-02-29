Dish TV India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 17.05% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2068.75, down 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 329.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 858.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News