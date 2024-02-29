Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1277.95, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1277.95, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 3.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37741.75, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.14 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1276.15, down 0.46% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 55.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Auto shares gain

Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon