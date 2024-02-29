Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1277.95, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1277.95, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 3.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37741.75, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1276.15, down 0.46% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 55.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News