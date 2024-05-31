Dish TV India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.15, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 105.53% in last one year as compared to a 22% rally in NIFTY and a 6.12% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.15, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22554.3. The Sensex is at 74100.92, up 0.29%.Dish TV India Ltd has lost around 13.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1896.85, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 215.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

