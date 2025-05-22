Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 106.10 crore

Net Loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 76.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 399.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.10111.26 -5 399.84327.35 22 OPM %19.3510.40 -17.952.08 - PBDT4.69-7.51 LP 34.371.66 1970 PBT-11.41-33.63 66 -30.83-99.95 69 NP-7.37-31.12 76 -9.87-76.41 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon