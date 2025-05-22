Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 2.41% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.17% rise in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 4.15% today to trade at Rs 739.1. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.39% to quote at 62270.34. The index is down 2.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.46% and HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 13.93 % over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 2.41% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1550 on 19 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.4 on 12 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

