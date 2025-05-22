Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures declined 11.53% to Rs 545.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 3106.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2686.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 5706.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5103.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2156.001204.00 79 5706.005103.00 12 OPM %5.9811.21 -8.7113.01 - PBDT828.00956.00 -13 4610.004245.00 9 PBT708.00828.00 -14 4144.003614.00 15 NP545.00616.00 -12 3106.002686.00 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Biocon Biologics announces extension of insulin supply agreement with Govt. of Malaysia

Biocon Biologics announces extension of insulin supply agreement with Govt. of Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon