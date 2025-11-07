Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 2715.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 35.10% to Rs 689.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 2715.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2338.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2715.002338.00 16 OPM %32.7130.62 -PBDT1025.00821.00 25 PBT912.00722.00 26 NP689.00510.00 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content