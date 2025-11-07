Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.24% to Rs 1008.60 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 26.03% to Rs 35.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1008.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 811.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1008.60811.82 24 OPM %8.797.36 -PBDT84.0563.09 33 PBT47.1236.63 29 NP35.6428.28 26
