Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 2294.01 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics rose 42.61% to Rs 179.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 2294.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1750.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2294.011750.42 31 OPM %12.6712.79 -PBDT362.36233.39 55 PBT310.20196.02 58 NP179.63125.96 43
