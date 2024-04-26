United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1216.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.45% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1216.6, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54291.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1222, up 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

