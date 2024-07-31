Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9651.95, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.02% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.32% jump in the Nifty Auto. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9651.95, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24933.65. The Sensex is at 81667.02, up 0.26%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 1.25% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26580.95, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9700, up 0.96% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 96.02% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.32% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News