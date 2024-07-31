Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.55%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12944.9, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.22% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.32% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12944.9, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24933.65. The Sensex is at 81667.02, up 0.26%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 6.91% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26580.95, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12876.15, up 0.28% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 33.22% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.32% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 30.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

