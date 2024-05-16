Dixon Tech gains as Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) advanced 2.70% after the company reported 20.68% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.30 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 80.62 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 129.51 crore, registering a growth of 15.54% as against Rs 112.09 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA jumped 26% YoY to Rs 199 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 4.3% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 5.2% reported in the same period last year.

The company' s revenue from Consumer Electronics was at Rs 897 crore (down 9% YoY) and Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 197 crore (down 27% YoY).

However, revenue from Home Appliances came in at Rs 294 crore (up 5% YoY) and Mobile & EMS division revenue was at Rs 3,091 crore (up 119% YoY) and Security Systems revenue was at Rs 179 crore (up 44% YoY) in Q4 FY24. during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.98% to Rs 374.92 crore on 45.10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,690.90 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs 5 per share. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

Revenue from operations grew by 51.95% to Rs 4,657.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.