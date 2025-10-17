Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 8282.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 13.84% to Rs 2649.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2327.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 8282.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8282.008004.00 3 OPM %53.6751.51 -PBDT4424.004090.00 8 PBT3542.003213.00 10 NP2649.002327.00 14

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

