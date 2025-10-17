Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 croreNet profit of Havells India rose 18.93% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4539.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4779.334539.31 5 OPM %9.178.26 -PBDT520.37457.88 14 PBT414.59363.26 14 NP319.00268.23 19
