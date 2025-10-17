Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 18.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 18.93% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 4779.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4539.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4779.334539.31 5 OPM %9.178.26 -PBDT520.37457.88 14 PBT414.59363.26 14 NP319.00268.23 19

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

