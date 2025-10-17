Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 57.75 croreNet profit of Chembond Material Technologies declined 39.11% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 57.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.7549.78 16 OPM %6.965.56 -PBDT4.056.22 -35 PBT2.855.53 -48 NP3.836.29 -39
