NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.96% to Rs 74.33 croreNet profit of NELCO declined 60.49% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.96% to Rs 74.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.3382.55 -10 OPM %10.0513.13 -PBDT7.2610.62 -32 PBT2.175.44 -60 NP1.624.10 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content