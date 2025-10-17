Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 9.96% to Rs 74.33 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 60.49% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.96% to Rs 74.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.3382.55 -10 OPM %10.0513.13 -PBDT7.2610.62 -32 PBT2.175.44 -60 NP1.624.10 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

