DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5000.00% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5000.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.01 5000 OPM %78.43-300.00 -PBDT0.40-0.03 LP PBT0.40-0.03 LP NP0.39-0.03 LP
