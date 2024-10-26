DLF consolidated net profit rises 121.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.55% to Rs 1975.02 croreNet profit of DLF rose 121.76% to Rs 1381.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 622.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.55% to Rs 1975.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1347.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1975.021347.68 47 OPM %25.4234.31 -PBDT614.34500.93 23 PBT576.61463.97 24 NP1381.08622.78 122
