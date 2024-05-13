Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore
Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.94% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.641.07 -40 4.345.86 -26 OPM %51.56-371.03 -74.650.34 - PBDT0.13-2.23 LP 0.15-2.91 LP PBT0.13-2.23 LP 0.14-2.91 LP NP0.13-2.23 LP 0.14-2.91 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trio Mercantile &amp; Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 30.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile standalone net profit rises 58.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Euro Speculators Increase Net Longs

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 153.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon