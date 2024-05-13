Euro Speculators Increase Net Longs

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4590 contracts in the data reported through May 07, 2024. This was a weekly gain of 2187 net contracts.

