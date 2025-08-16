Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 68.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 68.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 54.50 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 68.10% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 54.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales54.5065.63 -17 OPM %17.1933.57 -PBDT7.6920.58 -63 PBT6.5519.52 -66 NP4.4413.92 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

