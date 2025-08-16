Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 68.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 54.50 croreNet profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 68.10% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 54.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales54.5065.63 -17 OPM %17.1933.57 -PBDT7.6920.58 -63 PBT6.5519.52 -66 NP4.4413.92 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content