Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 10.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 3901.91 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 10.80% to Rs 469.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 3901.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3536.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3901.913536.15 10 OPM %18.4918.32 -PBDT752.49666.13 13 PBT624.78562.57 11 NP469.07423.33 11
