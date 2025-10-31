United Spirits Ltd Spurts 5.53%

United Spirits Ltd has added 9.16% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 4.19% rise in the SENSEX
United Spirits Ltd rose 5.53% today to trade at Rs 1470. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.27% to quote at 20766.42. The index is up 2.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AVT Natural Products Ltd increased 3.19% and Gillette India Ltd added 3.15% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.14 % over last one year compared to the 6.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
United Spirits Ltd has added 9.16% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 4.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1703 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53321 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1700 on 03 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1270.5 on 04 Mar 2025.
