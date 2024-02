Powered by Capital Market - Live News

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures has been allotted 98,000 equity shares through Rights basis constituting 49% of the total shareholding of DM Consulting Engineers (DM Consulting). It is being further informed that post the allotment the shares allotted through Rights Issue, the Company's shareholding is remaining the same i.e. 49% of the total shareholding of DM Consulting