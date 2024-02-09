Sensex (    %)
                        
Rajasthan Cylinders &amp; Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales01.02 -100 OPM %0-198.04 -PBDT0.13-1.90 LP PBT0.06-2.03 LP NP-0.53-1.34 60
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

