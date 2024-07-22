Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Stocks Extend Downside Amid Profit Taking

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
US equities extended decline for the second consecutive session on Friday as investors continued to take profits following recent record highs in major indices. Stocks moved mostly with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 extending the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions. The Dow slumped 377.49 points or 0.9 percent to 40,287.53, the Nasdaq slid 144.28 points or 0.8 percent to 17,726.94 and the S&P 500 fell 39.59 points or 0.7 percent to 5,505.00. For the week, the major averages turned in a mixed performance. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged by 3.7 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled by 2.0 percent, but the Dow climbed by 0.7 percent.
A global IT outage added to the unease after an already turbulent week, affecting services from airlines to banks. The operations of major banks, media outlets, hospitals and airlines worldwide were affected due to the widespread outage, which was purportedly caused by an update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD). The outage was allegedly due to an update from CrowdStrike (down 11.1%), which caused a problem with Microsofts (down 0.7%) Windows.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the bond market, treasuries pulled back further off their recent highs. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 5.0 basis points to 4.22 percent. A report on personal income and spending in the month of June is likely to be in focus next week, as it includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Our Budget will set strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', says PM Modi

Backed by president Biden, Harris scrambles to cement her White House bid

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: This is an important budget for Amritkaal, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rebounds, jumps 150 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; Eco Survey in spotlight

Slipping scores: How education knocked India down in the gender gap race

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon