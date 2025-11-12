Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 39.90 croreNet profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 3.85% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.9033.70 18 OPM %4.595.82 -PBDT1.671.82 -8 PBT1.221.32 -8 NP1.081.04 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content