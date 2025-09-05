Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The US dollar index consolidated just above 98 mark after hitting around one-week high earlier this week. Market remained fully focused on the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls data and dollar index currently quotes at 98.08, down 0.23% on the day. Risk appetite is holding steady today as Asia equities advanced after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%. The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in US projects. In overnight moves, the US stocks moved notably higher with S&P 500 closing at a new record high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Zydus Life gains as arm inks supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules

Zydus Life gains as arm inks supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules

Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon