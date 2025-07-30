Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index hits five-week high, Fed decision in focus

Dollar index hits five-week high, Fed decision in focus

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The US dollar index surged near 99 mark yesterday as markets stayed focused on the US Federal Reserves monetary policy decision on Wednesday. However, a tepid reading on the US labour market front has capped advances for the greenback. The U.S JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) data revealed a decline in job openings to 7.437 million in June 2025, down from 7.769 million in the prior month, marking a drop of 275,000. Dollar remains broadly supported at 98.63 right now and is up 1.30% this week as generally steady economic cues keep the currency elevated after it tested a multi-month low at the start of this month. Data out yesterday showed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index spiked to 97.2 in July, beating the previous reading of 93.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trades with decent gains; IT shares rally

Barometers trades with decent gains; IT shares rally

Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon