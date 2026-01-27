Dollar index lingers around 4-month low

The dollar index is seen nagging under 97 mark on Tuesday, at its lowest level since September 18th ahead of Federal Reserves interest rate decision due this week. Moreover, concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, rising U.S. national debt are all adding pressure on the greenback. Currently, DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 96.97, a four-month low. The US Fed will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The US economic outlook and interest rate path laid by Fed will also be closely watched for further cues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News