Yen holds near 154 as dollar weakens on global risks

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen hovered around 154.6 per dollar on Tuesday, extending gains after a sharp rally of over 3% in the past two sessions. The currencys strength came as investors weighed growing speculation about a possible coordinated foreign exchange intervention by Tokyo and Washington, even as Bank of Japan data suggested the surge seen on Friday was unlikely driven by official action. Additional support for the yen came from renewed weakness in the US dollar, as rising geopolitical and trade tensions unsettled markets. Expectations that US President Donald Trump could replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a more dovish successor further pressured the greenback, reinforcing bets on a softer US monetary policy outlook.

Godrej Consumer slumps after muted Q3 performance

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

States' consolidated fiscal deficit widens to 3.3% in FY25: RBI

Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

RBI announces measures to manage liquidity conditions

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

