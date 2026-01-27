Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

The key equity benchmarks erased all early losses and traded with modest gains in morning trade as value buying emerged after profit booking. However, investors largely adopted a risk-tolerance approach. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark.

Metal shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 310.06points or 0.38% to 81,847.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 112.70 points or 0.43% to 25,156.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 1,524 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Asian Paints (up 0.12%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.92%), Aditya Vision (down 0.51%), Bikaji Foods International (down 0.35%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (down 0.85%), Vodafone Idea (down 0.81%), International Gemmological Institute India (down 2.16%), Mahindra Logistics (up 0.76%), Marico (up 0.40%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 2.09%), NESCO (down 2.51%), Raymond (up 2.23%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (down 2.86%), Vishal Mega Mart (down 0.44%), and WeWork India Management (down 3.85%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.39% to 11,751.60. The index declined 0.83% in the past trading session.

Adani Enterprises (up 4.92%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.67%), JSW Steel (up 3.19%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.1%) and Jindal Stainless (up 2.96%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.92%), Vedanta (up 2.43%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.24%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.63%) and Tata Steel (up 1.54%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indusind Bank fell 0.58% after the bank reported 88.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 161.16 crore on 13.67% fall in total income to Rs 13,079.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shriram Finance shed 0.29%. The NBFCs standalone net profit declined 29.36% to Rs 2,521.67 crore on a 13.88% increase in total income to Rs 12,191.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

