Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index retreats below 108 mark

Dollar index retreats below 108 mark

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The US dollar index retreated further under 108 mark and is quoting at 107.82 during Asian hours on Wednesday tracking lower US treasury yields amid ongoing trade war between the United States (US) and China. US benchmark 10-year yields are trading near 4.5%. Although US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, duties of 10% on Chinese goods kicked in, sparking retaliatory actions by China. China reportedly applied tariffs on specific products, such as coal, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Crude Oil, farm equipment and electric trucks imported from the US. Additionally, it has decided to impose controls on exports of some metals, which are critical for electronics. Meanwhile, US JOLTS Job Openings for December faced a bigger decrease to 7.6 million openings, from the 8 million expected, down from 8.098 million in November. Investors now brace for Fridays US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is expected to throw some light on the Federal Reserves monetary policy direction.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy receives LoA for 2x800 MW greenfield TPP

JSW Energy receives LoA for 2x800 MW greenfield TPP

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Sensex down 120 pts; realty shares under pressure

Sensex down 120 pts; realty shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon