Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index set for a weekly loss of over half a percent

Dollar index set for a weekly loss of over half a percent

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The dollar index is holding around 99.50 mark on Friday with downside bias amid rising anticipation of Federal rate cut in the wake of weak US data. Moreover additional cuts are on the radar amid reports that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the leading candidate for the next Fed chair, a choice seen as aligned with President Donald Trumps preference for lower rates. Meanwhile, safe-haven demand for the Greenback also eased amid ongoing talks over a potential Ukraine-Russia peace deal. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.58, up marginally on the day and headed for a weekly loss of over half a percent.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to achieve omnichannel growth

Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to achieve omnichannel growth

Global Trade Cools down Amid High Uncertainty, Divergent Growth and India's Mixed Export-Import Dynamics

Global Trade Cools down Amid High Uncertainty, Divergent Growth and India's Mixed Export-Import Dynamics

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon