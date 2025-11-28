Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Japanese yen hovered around 156.3 per dollar, steady for the week, supported by stronger-than-expected economic data. October industrial production and retail sales rose 2-3 times, while core inflation also surprised on the upside. Speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike kept sentiment firm, even as the yen faces a monthly decline of over 1%. Japans government approved a 21-trillion-yen stimulus package to tackle rising prices, boost growth, and strengthen defense, marking its first major policy move under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to achieve omnichannel growth

Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to achieve omnichannel growth

Global Trade Cools down Amid High Uncertainty, Divergent Growth and India's Mixed Export-Import Dynamics

Global Trade Cools down Amid High Uncertainty, Divergent Growth and India's Mixed Export-Import Dynamics

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon