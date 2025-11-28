Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of global pharma major Lupin, has been awarded the CRISIL Voluntary Organisation grading of VO 1A, the highest classification, indicating 'Very Strong Delivery Capability and High Financial Proficiency.'

This distinction is testament to LHWRF's dedication to excellence, transparency, and impact in the realm of social responsibility. For over 37 years, LHWRF has spearheaded initiatives to improve lives and livelihoods and strengthen healthcare for underserved populations across India. The Foundation remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting holistic development.

We are honored to receive the VO 1A rating from CRISIL, reflecting our commitment to social welfare and sustainable growth, said Tushara Shankar, Head - CSR, Lupin. This recognition inspires us to expand our innovative programs that support communities and create lasting positive impact.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The CRISIL VO grading is a comprehensive assessment framework that evaluates an organization's overall ability to deliver on its goals. It focuses on factors such as stakeholder engagement, system and process efficiency, implementation and monitoring mechanisms, and financial management skills, including revenue and expenditure control, resource diversification, liquidity, and transparency reporting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ashoka Buildcon drops amid NHAI suspension following Kerala project

Ashoka Buildcon drops amid NHAI suspension following Kerala project

Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon