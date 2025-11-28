Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

KNR Constructions announced that CRISIL Ratings has reviewed its rating on the long term bank facilities of KNR Constructions (KNRCL) as CRISIL AA Stable (Removed from Rating watch with Developing Implications). The short-term rating is placed as 'CRISIL A1+ (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications).

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

