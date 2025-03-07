Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index set for weekly fall of over 3%; ECB hints rate-cutting cycle may be nearing its end

Dollar index set for weekly fall of over 3%; ECB hints rate-cutting cycle may be nearing its end

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

US dollar index slips under 104 mark for the first time in four months as investors look forward to US non-farms payroll report for further insights into the economy's health. DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 103.94, down 0.08% on the day. The index is down over 3% for the week. Meanwhile, yesterday, the European Central Bank lowered the deposit facility rate from 2.75% to 2.5%, marking the sixth rate cut since June of last year. However, it also hinted that the rate-cutting cycle may be nearing its end as inflation cools and the economy digests significant geopolitical changes, that kept the euro supported. Also, the dollar also saw a sharp depreciation against the euro as investors anticipated a significant increase in public spending across Germany and other European nations to bolster defense. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD were quoting at $1.0823 and $1.2891 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

Hariom Pipe Inds gains after board OKs to incorporate WOS, Hariom Renewable

Hariom Pipe Inds gains after board OKs to incorporate WOS, Hariom Renewable

Kamat Hotels rallies on inking new property in Uttarakhand

Kamat Hotels rallies on inking new property in Uttarakhand

Inox Wind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon