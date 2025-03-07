Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels rallies on inking new property in Uttarakhand

Kamat Hotels rallies on inking new property in Uttarakhand

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Kamat Hotels surged 9.86% to Rs 312.60 after the company signed an agreement for the management and operations of the Orchid Hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The hotel will feature 54 elegantly designed rooms, surrounded by a dense forest, with luxurious rooms of various types. It will also offer a state-of-the-art, high-end spa, a swimming pool, a modern recreation center, and a dedicated yoga center located next to a decades-old Shivling temple, all designed for those seeking relaxation and peace.

Additionally, the property will include a fully equipped conference room, making it an ideal venue for corporate retreats and wedding celebrations. Guests can enjoy exquisite dining experiences at the 24-hour all-day dining restaurant and the Mountain View Bar.

 

Vishal Kamat, Executive Director, said, The hotel is expected to be fully operational by July 2025.

Dr. Vithal Kamat, chairman & MD, said, This will enhance our presence in the hospitality sector of Uttarakhand with the second Orchid Hotel opening here. The first hotel was signed in Dehradun, Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayas along the Ganges River in Uttarakhand, India, a spiritual and cultural hub known as the Yoga Capital of the World. This revered Hindu pilgrimage town features temples, ashrams, and renowned yoga centers. As the Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas, Rishikesh attracts both spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

63 Moons hits 5% upper circuit on settling NSEL payments crisis case

real estate

Here's why Brigade Enterprises share price jumped 4% in trade on March 7

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Gold ETFs to replace SGBs: David Tait of WGC

SN Subrahmanyan

L&T offers one-day menstrual leave for women employees in parent group

Exam results, results

Assam ADRE results 2025 out: Grade 3, 4 results announced, details here

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

On a consolidated basis, Kamat Hotels (India)'s net profit soared 215.7% to Rs 26.2 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.3 crore in Q2 FY25. Operational income spiked 29.9% to Rs 110.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inox Wind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Plunge Amid Mixed Economic Data; Semiconductor Stocks Hit Hard

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Plunge Amid Mixed Economic Data; Semiconductor Stocks Hit Hard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon