Dollar Index speculators add to net long position

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures added to their net long position and continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 18536 contracts in the data reported through August 13, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly increase of 2400 net long contracts.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

