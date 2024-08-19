Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2024.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 1814.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 81379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13523 shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd soared 12.05% to Rs 68.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 4985.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11119 shares in the past one month.
Gravita India Ltd gained 9.70% to Rs 2428.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57185 shares in the past one month.
Poly Medicure Ltd exploded 8.07% to Rs 2110. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5274 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

